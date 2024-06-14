5 Science-Driven Reasons to Add Protein in Your Diet 

By Sumit Malgotra 

Improves Immune Function 

KreedOn

Image Source- OrthoIndy Blog 

KreedOn

Arrow

Proteins are vital for the production of antibodies and other immune system components. Adequate protein intake supports the body's ability to fight off infections and illnesses, maintaining overall health and resilience.

Image Source- atlhonam

Repairs Muscles

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source - Health

KreedOn

Arrow

Protein is essential for the growth and repair of muscle tissue. It provides the necessary amino acids that help in the maintenance and development of muscle mass.

Image Source - Fit Foodie Finds

Weight Loss 

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source - verywellfit.com

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source - NDTV

Protein takes longer to digest than carbohydrates, which means you feel fuller for longer, helping to control appetite and reduce overall calorie intake.

Enhances Metabolism

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source - NDTV

KreedOn

Arrow

Protein has a higher thermic effect compared to fats and carbohydrates, meaning it requires more energy to digest. This thermogenic effect boosts your metabolism

Image Source - Touchstone Essentials

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source - Healthy food guide

Supports Bone Health

KreedOn

Arrow

Adequate protein intake is crucial for maintaining strong bones. Studies have shown that higher protein consumption is associated with greater bone density 

 Image Source - Dairy Foods

Join our exclusive Sports Community

#MadeByFansForFans

High Calorie Foods That Helps You to Gain Weight 

Also Read: