‘We Heard two loud noises’: Viral Tweet From Delhi Police Sparks Reactions After India’s Victory Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024

After India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in New York, celebrations erupted across India. A tweet by the Delhi Police quickly went viral for its cleverness, garnering over 30,000 likes and 5,500 retweets within hours. The Delhi Police tagged the New York Police Department (NYPD) and humorously remarked that after the match, they only heard two sounds. The tweet, posted early Monday morning (June 10), garnered over 500,000 views by the time the report was written. The humorous tweet by Delhi Police after India Defeated Pakistan sparked a wave of laughter, with many contributing memes in the comments.

Hey, @NYPDnews We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?#INDvsPAK#INDvPAK#T20WorldCup — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 9, 2024

This was not the Delhi Police’s initial tweet on the India-Pakistan clash. Before the match, Delhi Police took to X to express their best wishes to Team India.

In Team India’s Group A match against Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, Indian bowlers showcased an outstanding performance. They successfully defended a total of 119 runs, as Pakistan managed to score 113/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

This defeat added to Pakistan’s woes in front of a packed crowd of 34,000 spectators. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya played pivotal roles in India’s victory, with the duo taking a combined total of five wickets and conceding just 38 runs in their 8 overs.

