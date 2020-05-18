Monday, May 18, 2020
WBN vs LEV Dream11 Prediction | Bundesliga Dream11 Prediction 2020

WBN vs LEV Dream11 Prediction 
WBN vs LEV Dream11 Prediction 

WBN vs LEV Dream11 Prediction | Bundesliga Dream11 Prediction: Werder Bremen vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

A hint of normalcy, a glimmer of hope returned to the European football on Saturday when one of the continent’s top four League – the Bundesliga – resumed the remaining games behind closed doors. It was a jubilant sight for the fans across the world. Afterall football had been out action for over two months.

The last game of the 26th matchday will see Werder Bremen welcome Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Weserstadion. It will be an extremely critical contest for both Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen considering their places in the table. While Bayer are pushing for a Champions Leage spot, Werder are fighting the battle of relegation at the 17 spot. 

Let us have a look at both sides. 

Werder Bremen

Talking about momentum might be slightly futile here, considering the sheer days that have passed in between. However, let’s discuss form for the sake of it. Werder have lost all of their past five games. What is even unfortunate is that the team managed to score just three goals while eating away 11.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

In contrast, Bayer have been in impressive touch, having won four of their last five games. One of these victories came against big fish Dortmund – a thrilling 4-3 contest – while the only draw was against the third-placed RB Leipzig. Can the Die Werkself rub off the rust of the lockdown and continue their march for a place in the top 4?

WBN vs LEV Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

Venue Weserstadion
Date 19 May, Tuesday (India)
Time 12:00 am IST
Injury Weder: Davy Klaasen(suspended), and Claudio Pizarro(thigh injury).

Bayer: Kevin Volland (doubt).
Possible playing XI Werder Bremen:

Pavlenka; Selassie, Toprak, Moisander, Friedl; Vogt; Rashica, Eggestein, Sahin, Bittencourt; Selke

Bayer Leverkusen:

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Bender, Tah; Weiser, Paulinho, Aranguiz, Sinkgraven; Diaby, Havertz; Alario

My Dream11 Team 

L Hradecky, TG Selassie, E Tapsoda, J Tah, S Bender, N Sahin, K Bellarabi, K Havertz, L Bailey, M Rashica, Y Osako. 

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Bundesliga Match: WBN vs LEV Dream11 Prediction 

Goalkeeper

  • L Hradecky becomes aan automatic choice here, considering the opposition’s poor offensive record. Moreover, Pavlenka has been let down by his defence, having conceded 11 goals in the last five games.

Defenders 

  • E Tapsoda, J Tah, S Bender form the core of our defence considering their effectiveness at the back. The trio have helped Bayer concede only three goals in the last four matches, including two clean sheets. Werder’s TG Selassie accords an impressive pass percentage of 81.9. He may not score points in containing goals, but might make for it by his passing.

Click here to follow all the latest football predictions.

Midfielders 

  • Like the defence, our midfield is heavily made of Bayer 04 players, with K Bellarabi, K Havertz, and L Bailey all getting the nod. Havertz has a phenomenal away record this season, having bagged three goals along with three assists. He also has a superior passing percentage of 87.2. Bailey and Bellarabi have scored three goals as well on the road. In the anticipated absence of top scorer Kevin Volland, the onus of scoring goals will lie on the trio.
  • The experienced Nuri Sahin and M Rashica complete our midfield. As expected, Sahin has shone in an otherwise dismal Werder midfield. He might not score goals, but his effective passing can be decisive at times. Rashica, on the other hand, remains the team’s best midfielder at the moment. In 20 appearances, the 23-year-old has collected 7 goals although six of those have come away from home, and chipped in another 4 assists.

Forwards 

  • Y Osako will be our only striker going forward. The 30-year-old is the club’s second-highest goal scorer after Rashica with 4 goals. And with Klaasen absent from action, he will have the burden of scoring goals for Werder.
