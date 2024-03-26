WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction to Shikhar Dhawan’s Doppelganger

- Advertisement -

During the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25, Virat Kohli from Royal Challenger Bengaluru found it funny when he saw Shikhar Dhawan’s Doppelganger, the Punjab Kings’ captain.

A photo of this lookalike went viral on social media. The guy on the big screen at the stadium had the same haircut and style as Shikhar Dhawan. The camera then showed Virat Kohli, who was fielding near the boundary line, laughing uncontrollably at the sight of Dhawan’s twin on the screen.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Lookalike and Virat Kohli in Split Screen

Royal Challengers Bangaluru won a close match against the Punjab Kings in their second IPL 2024 game on Monday in Bengaluru. They chased down 177 runs, and Dinesh Karthik led them to victory in 19.2 overs.

As the game teetered on the edge, RCB needed 10 runs in the last over. Shikhar Dhawan chose Arshdeep to bowl. Arshdeep’s first ball was a length delivery, which Karthik hit for a six-over-short fine leg.

RCB’s teammates, including Kohli, erupted with joy in the dugout. Arshdeep then bowled a wide, and his next delivery was a full one that Karthik hit for a four, sealing the victory in a stylish manner.

