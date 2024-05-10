Watch: Virat Kohli’s Dance and Friendly Banter on Kagiso Rabada’s Podcast

- Advertisement -

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, known for his lively off-field antics, was recently spotted playfully interacting with his teammates. This time, Virat Kohli made a surprise appearance during a live recording of the ‘The Willow Talk’ podcast featuring South African and Punjab Kings fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. In a video that quickly went viral, Rabada is seen chatting on the podcast when Kohli suddenly starts dancing in front of him, creating a playful interruption. The two then share some lighthearted banter on camera, with Rabada jokingly mentioning that Kohli teasingly calls him a weak bowler.

-- Advertisement --

Virat Kohli’s Dance and Banter on Kagiso Rabada’s Podcast

Virat Kohli makes a special appearance in the Willow Talk Podcast. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/JkSRgI58ux — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2024

Currently, Bengaluru and Punjab sit at seventh and ninth place on the points table. Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings to keep their playoff hopes alive. Punjab Kings are out of the playoffs race.

-- Advertisement --

The RCB opener has accumulated 634 runs in 12 innings, averaging 70.44. He has scored one century and 5 half-centuries during this season. In the previous game between these teams, he delivered a brilliant performance, scoring 92 from 47 balls. He aggressively took on Punjab’s fast bowling, hitting several boundaries. His innings played a crucial role in posting a total of 241 in RCB’s first inning. In response, Punjab Kings were bundled out for 181 in 17 overs, marking their 8th defeat of the season.

Also read | Best Cricket Bat Manufacturers in India