Watch: Virat Kohli Urges Chris Gayle to Back in RCB’s IPL Lineup Next Year!

Chris Gayle, a former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player, reunited with his ex-teammate Virat Kohli in the team’s locker room at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Gayle, who previously opened the batting with Kohli for RCB, was thrilled to see his former team secure a thrilling victory over the Chennai Super Kings, earning a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. In a video shared by RCB, Kohli can be seen discussing his record for the most sixes with Chris Gayle. Kohli humorously suggests that Gayle should return to RCB next year as an impact player.

On Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gayle witnessed a historic moment for RCB as they triumphed over the Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs. Defying the odds, RCB clinched a spot in the IPL playoffs. Remarkably, they became the first team to secure a playoff position after winning just one of their first seven matches of the season.

Watch the video of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli in the RCB dressing room together – nostalgia max! 🥹 Virat jokingly asks Chris to come back to the #IPL – what do you think about it, 12th Man Army? 😉#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Bj9HVFfVka — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 20, 2024

When Gayle entered the dressing room, Kohli could be seen informing him about his achievement of hitting the most sixes in the tournament. Additionally, Gayle received a signed jersey from the RCB batter as a gift.

