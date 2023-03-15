WATCH: Virat Kohli met Quick Style and shook a leg

- Advertisement -

India star batsman Virat Kohli met the Norway-based dance group Quick Style and spent some time and shook a leg after returning to Mumbai. Kohli posted a photo of him with the group on his official Twitter handle. Virat Kohli tagged the official Twitter handle of Quick Style and wrote, “Guess who I met in Mumbai.”

Guess who I met in mumbai 🔥👀 @TheQuickstyle pic.twitter.com/wbHcM6JRo9 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the star batsman and the Norway-based dance group collaborated to post a video of them grooving on Instagram. The viral video on Instagram begins with one member of the dance group picking up a cricket bat. He looks perplexed and unsure of what to do with it. Then, star batsman, Virat Kohli enters the scene and gestures for him to hand the bat over to him. Soon, the other members of the group come in and break into dancing, grooving to Stereo Nation’s ‘Ishq’, where Kohli joins them as well. The caption of the video reads, “When Virat and Quick Style.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Virat Kohli met Quick Style after returning to Mumbai post the conclusion of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli played an impressive knock in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad. The star batsman was adjudged the Player of the Match award after scoring a Test century for the first time in the last three years.

