Saturday, March 28, 2020
Watch: Virat Kohli gets fresh trim by wife Anushka Sharma

As the world is in quarantine, non-essential services have been stopped. This includes hair cutting salons, shopping malls, etc.

As a result, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was in need of a fresh trim and to his rescue came wife Anushka Sharma. The actress uploaded this video on Instagram.

The power couple have been actively vocal on social media about the current COVID-19 pandemic which is claiming lives all around the world.

The deadly virus is transferred by contact between human, which is why the WHO and government authorities are requesting citizens to stay in isolation.

Check out this video of Virat and Anushka requesting their followers to stay safe and indoors.

Kohli was all set to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 13th season of the IPL in an attempt to claim their first-ever title.

