Watch: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s Heartfelt Hug at RCB-KKR Game in Bengaluru

- Advertisement -

It seems like Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are on good terms now, as they showed respect for each other during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match on March 29 in Bengaluru. These two cricketers have a history of not getting along.

-- Advertisement --

Watch the video here:

-- Advertisement --

Their first argument was back in IPL 2013, when Gautam Gambhir was leading KKR and Virat Kohli was leading RCB. More recently, in IPL 2023, when Gambhir was mentoring LSG, there was almost a fight between them during a match when Kohli had a disagreement with LSG player Naveen Ul Haq.

After the game ended, the two players nearly fought and had to be pulled apart by their teammates. So, everyone was excited for the next RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match because they’d face each other again. But things changed: during a break, Gambhir and Kohli were seen smiling, chatting, and even hugging.

KKR emerged victorious with plenty of balls to spare. It’s the first time any team has won away from home this season, and they did it convincingly. RCB’s captain Kohli could have scored more than his 83 runs, especially with 59 balls faced. KKR’s openers dominated the powerplay, setting the tone for the match.

-- Advertisement --

Despite a quiet performance with the bat, Andre Russell’s bowling was crucial for KKR. Sunil Narine‘s explosive innings of 47 runs off 22 balls were a major blow for RCB. Venkatesh Iyer’s brave half-century, despite battling back issues, was crucial for KKR’s win. Let’s hope his injury doesn’t affect the rest of his season.