Thursday, March 16, 2023
WATCH: SRH disclosed new jersey for IPL 2023, video went viral

Sneha Ghosh
SRH new jersey 2023 | KreedOn
Image Source: SRH Twitter
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has disclosed a brand new jersey ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to start on March 31.

SRH’s new jersey is a bit similar to that of the last season. However, the sleeves of the new jersey are different, with a shade of black, the body of the jersey remains to be orange in color.

The official Twitter handle of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise posted a fun video to announce the launch of their new IPL 2023 kit.

Indian cricketer Umran Malik, allrounder Washington Sundar and newly signed batter Mayank Agarwal are sporting the outfit in the video. The video is captioned, “HERE. WE. GO. Presenting to you, our new Orange Armour for IPL 2023.” The jersey revelation post went viral, garnering over 100k views.

Meanwhile, SRH fans have poured love for the new jersey for the 2023 IPL.

Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads

 

