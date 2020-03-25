Watch: Sports fraternity reacts to 21 day lockdown amid COVID-19

Highlights

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a full lockdown for 21 days in India beginning at 12 am on March 25 amid growing COVID-19 terror.



And the sports fraternity made sure to echo his request to stay at home through social media.



These included Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Gautam Gambhir amongst others.



On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a full lockdown for 21 days in India beginning at 12 am on March 25 due to the rapid rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The tally of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus crossed the 500-mark in India with more than 30 new cases registered Tuesday from across the country.

“Tonight from 12 AM a full lockdown will be taking place across the country. The full national lockout will be in place for 21 days— three weeks in the light of the present situation. If we can’t handle the coming 21 days of full nationwide shutdown, we’ll be set back 21 years,” PM Modi said on Tuesday evening.

“India today is at the point where our acts today can determine to what degree the effect of this tragedy can be brought down. This is the time to keep reinforcing our resolve, “he added.

My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Reactions from the sporting world started pouring in as soon as PM Modi declared that India would be under full lockdown from midnight for three weeks. The entire sports fraternity has united in backing the decision made by the Prime Minister.

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

Here’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu requesting everyone to stay safe!

Please stay safe #stayhome We are a great nation and in this very difficult time let’s all fight together and overcome this #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/QWWzmxnw20 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 25, 2020

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को सुन रही थी उन्होंने बताया कि अगले 21 दिन तक आज रात 12:00 बजे से सभी देशवासी अपने-अपने घरों से ना निकले। मेरा सभी देशवासियों से हाथ जोड़कर निवेदन है आप देश को सुरक्षित देखना चाहते हैं तो अगले 21 दिन घर रहे तभी आप कोरोनावायरस से बच सकते हैं। — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) March 24, 2020

All those who asked what can I do for my country…

This is the time to show your loyalty! Listen to our PM @narendramodi ji and STAY INDOORS!

If we get through the next 21 days, WE WIN!! #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 24, 2020

Sports events around the world have been getting cancelled or postponed. Yesterday, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were officially postponed to 2021. The IPL was scheduled to start in March, now postponed to April, the chances are that the cricket league could get further postponed.

The circumstances around us are changing rapidly. It takes only one person to contract the virus and spread it to hundreds without their knowledge. These 21 days are crucial since future generations could suffer if we do not take the right measures now.

It is highly advisable to remain indoors and not panic. Essential commodities such as vegetables, grains, poultry, meat and groceries are available, and there will not be any shortage as promised by the Prime Minister.

Stay Safe, Stay Healthy!