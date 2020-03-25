Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Watch: Sports fraternity reacts to 21 day lockdown amid COVID-19

Watch: Sports fraternity reacts to 21 day lockdown amid COVID-19

mmBy Warad Bhat
Published On:
Virat Kohli hairstyles Kreedon 2018
Credits: National

Highlights

  • On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a full lockdown for 21 days in India beginning at 12 am on March 25 amid growing COVID-19 terror.
  • And the sports fraternity made sure to echo his request to stay at home through social media.
  • These included Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Gautam Gambhir amongst others.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a full lockdown for 21 days in India beginning at 12 am on March 25 due to the rapid rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The tally of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus crossed the 500-mark in India with more than 30 new cases registered Tuesday from across the country.

“Tonight from 12 AM a full lockdown will be taking place across the country. The full national lockout will be in place for 21 days— three weeks in the light of the present situation. If we can’t handle the coming 21 days of full nationwide shutdown, we’ll be set back 21 years,” PM Modi said on Tuesday evening.

“India today is at the point where our acts today can determine to what degree the effect of this tragedy can be brought down. This is the time to keep reinforcing our resolve, “he added.

Reactions from the sporting world started pouring in as soon as PM Modi declared that India would be under full lockdown from midnight for three weeks. The entire sports fraternity has united in backing the decision made by the Prime Minister.

Here’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu requesting everyone to stay safe!

Sports events around the world have been getting cancelled or postponed. Yesterday, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were officially postponed to 2021. The IPL was scheduled to start in March, now postponed to April, the chances are that the cricket league could get further postponed.

The circumstances around us are changing rapidly. It takes only one person to contract the virus and spread it to hundreds without their knowledge. These 21 days are crucial since future generations could suffer if we do not take the right measures now.

It is highly advisable to remain indoors and not panic. Essential commodities such as vegetables, grains, poultry, meat and groceries are available, and there will not be any shortage as promised by the Prime Minister.

Stay Safe, Stay Healthy!

mm
Warad Bhat
Warad is passionate about brands, football, films and food. He enjoys reading about latest gadgets and technologies and spends his time either watching movies or cooking something new. Warad is a spiritual person who believes that to change the world you must change yourself from within.
Previous articleSanjay Manjrekar names this player as India’s No. 4
Next articleCoronavirus: List of sporting events affected due to COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Asian sports media’s loss due to COVID-19 will shock you

Warad Bhat -
Owing to the rapidly spreading Coronavirus pandemic, the looming global epidemic will result in a projected $2 billion deficit in the Asia-Pacific Sports Media...
Read more
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth makes this request to IOC & BWF

Warad Bhat -
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth embraced the decision to postpone the Olympics in Tokyo, but he requested the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Badminton...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: List of sporting events affected due to COVID-19

KreedOn Network -
The outbreak of the COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. This virus has claimed many lives and affected millions in the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Dream11 BLR vs DEL Semifinal 1

Dream11 DEL vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | PKL Prediction

Indian sports pulwama terror attacks

Asian Snooker Tournament in India Postponed Over Pakistan Players’ Visa Denial

Mumbai Indians KreedOn

IPL 2019 MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Preview