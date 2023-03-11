WATCH: Shahid Afridi talking to Gautam Gambhir about taking a DRS, Twitter reacts to hand-shake photo

- Advertisement -

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was witnessed talking to Gautam Gambhir, about taking a DRS during the Asia Lions vs India Maharajas face-off at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, in Doha on Friday.

Afridi was witnessed asking Gambhir if the ball touched his bat. To which Gambhir nodded in denial. The video of the duo engaging in a conversation went viral. This is because of the fact that they have been involved in serious heated clashes in the past. It dates back to an India vs Pakistan clash when Afridi tried to play mind games with Gautam Gambhir. This resulted in an ugly tussle between the two cricketers.

Gambhir vs Afridi, simple pleasures of life 😅#LLCMasters pic.twitter.com/Wuj8nOEqbu — Utkarsh Mani Choudhary (@utkarshmanich) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the 2023 Legends League Cricket’s first match was a feast for cricket fans as legendary cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul-Haq, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and many more were witnessed in action.

The Indian team lost the match by nine runs, but fans didn’t wait to react to the hand-shake photo of the two rivals.

Gambhir's face shows he's gonna do this next pic.twitter.com/t0kD02oG86 — Rahul Anand (@rah2309) March 10, 2023

Gambhir ne lagta hai acche se daba diya afridi ka hath 🤣 — Gaurav Kalra (@daredevilgaurav) March 11, 2023

Gautam Gambhir Vs Shahid Afridi team in the Legends League Cricket. pic.twitter.com/6RRqVlcoBW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 10, 2023

🤣🤣 Gauti bhai leading by an Example around the World. Real GigaChad🤙🔥 pic.twitter.com/6acjtN9Aca — DJOKER♠️ (@AniketN_79) March 10, 2023

