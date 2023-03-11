Saturday, March 11, 2023
WATCH: Shahid Afridi talking to Gautam Gambhir about taking a DRS, Twitter reacts to hand-shake photo

Sneha Ghosh
By Sneha Ghosh
Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was witnessed talking to Gautam Gambhir, about taking a DRS during the Asia Lions vs India Maharajas face-off at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, in Doha on Friday.

Afridi was witnessed asking Gambhir if the ball touched his bat. To which Gambhir nodded in denial. The video of the duo engaging in a conversation went viral. This is because of the fact that they have been involved in serious heated clashes in the past. It dates back to an India vs Pakistan clash when Afridi tried to play mind games with Gautam Gambhir. This resulted in an ugly tussle between the two cricketers.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Legends League Cricket’s first match was a feast for cricket fans as legendary cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul-Haq, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and many more were witnessed in action.

The Indian team lost the match by nine runs, but fans didn’t wait to react to the hand-shake photo of the two rivals.

