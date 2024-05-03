WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction to Virat Kohli’s Strike Rate Question Goes Viral

- Advertisement -

India captain Rohit Sharma burst into laughter when asked about Virat Kohli‘s strike rate in the IPL 2024 season. This happened during a press briefing at the BCCI headquarters on Thursday, May 2, where Rohit and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were fielding questions from reporters. The media conference was set up to discuss India’s team selection for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, announced earlier in the week. Kohli’s strike rate has been a hot topic recently, and it came up during the press event in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma couldn’t help but his reaction at the journalist’s question on Virat Kohli’s strike before Agarkar addressed it.

Rohit Sharma’s Reaction to Virat Kohli’s Strike Rate Question

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar started smiling when the Journalist asked about the Strike Rate of Virat Kohli. 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/QFqN1arkDf — The Ajay Cric (@TheCric_AJAY) May 2, 2024

Agarkar stood by Kohli’s strike-rate in the current IPL, arguing that it’s not worth debating. The chief selector of the BCCI noted that Kohli’s experience is invaluable in major tournaments, and the team already has plenty of big hitters. So far in IPL 2024, Virat Kohli has been the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 500 runs with an average of 71.43 and a strike-rate of 147.49, including one century and four half-centuries.

