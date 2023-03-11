Saturday, March 11, 2023
WATCH: Rohit Sharma caught swearing at Shubman Gill

Sneha Ghosh
Sneha Ghosh
1 min.
Updated:
Rohit Sharma swearing at Gill
Image Source: 9newshindi
Indian captain Rohit Sharma was caught swearing by the stump mic Shubman Gill during the fourth Test match underway against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit was heard warning Shubman Gill not to fool around during the Australian batting innings on Day 2. The Indian captain was heard saying,

“Aye Gill B*****i kam kiya kar.”

The incident occurred in the lead-up to the 134th over of the match as Rohit was tweaking his field placements. Rohit Sharma, visibly irritated, swore at his young opening partner, Shubman Gill.

The Australian team managed to register 480 runs on the board due to a 70-run stand between Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy. Since the pitch is not offering much to the Indian bowlers, the Indian opening pair can only hope to replicate the Australian batters when the game resumes on Day 3.

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green garnered compliments after their phenomenal centuries. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed bowling legend Anil Kumble to become the country’s leading wicket-taker for an Indian against Australia in Test cricket. The bowling legend ended his career taking 111 wickets in 38 innings of 20 Tests against Australia. Ashwin has now fetched 113 wickets in 41 innings of 22 Tests. Along with this record, Ashwin has also leveled Australia’s Nathan Lyon’s feat of taking the most wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches 

