Thursday, March 16, 2023
WATCH: Rishabh Pant walking in the swimming pool

Sneha Ghosh
Sneha Ghosh
6 min.
Updated:
Pant walking in swimming pool
Image Source: Instagram
India cricketer Rishabh Pant posted a video of his recovery process on social media on Wednesday, where he was witnessed walking in the swimming pool. Pant captioned the video, “Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Pant sustained multiple injuries in a horrific car crash last year and has been ruled out of the team since then. Rishabh Pant is recovering from the injuries, and he updates his fans through his posts on his social media account on a regular basis. Rishabh Pant on Wednesday, posted a video where he was witnessed walking in the swimming pool with crutches.

When asked about his recovery process, Pant said that he was recovering well. He said,

“I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon.”

Team India played without Pant against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Rishabh Pant will also miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and will be replaced by David Warner to lead Delhi Capitals. Pant will most probably also miss the ODI World Cup later this year.

Top 10 Cricket Helmet for best protection & at most safety

