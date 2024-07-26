Watch: PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal Steer Indian Contingent at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony at Seine

- Advertisement -

It was a grand moment for the Indian contingent as they pulled out all the stops during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. Flagbearers PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal led Team India on a boat cruising down the Seine River, marking the beginning of the 33rd Summer Games with quite a unique event.

Watch Indian Contingent at the Opening Ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024:

Greece finished first on a boat, ahead of South Africa in the opening batch at the Parade of Nations. The Indian team was 84th with fans waiting with bated breath for the 78-member group along the Seine River.

The hosts treated the guests to their rich culture and history, putting up artistic performances on the banks of the Seine. American singer Lady Gaga was one of the eye-catchers, followed up by French pop star Aya Nakamura.

