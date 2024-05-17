Watch: MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Before RCB vs CSK Clash

- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni is a familiar sight behind the stumps or at the crease during cricket matches. However, witnessing him bowl is a rare occurrence. Despite his extensive career spanning 538 international matches, Dhoni has bowled only 22 overs and claimed just one international wicket. While he occasionally bowled in international cricket before retiring in 2020, Dhoni has rarely taken to bowling in the Indian Premier League. In preparation for CSK’s upcoming match against RCB in the 2024 IPL season, MS Dhoni decided to do bowling in the nets during a practice session.

During this IPL season, Dhoni has been in excellent form with the bat, often appearing in the death overs and delighting fans with quickfire cameos.

He has scored 136 runs in 10 innings so far this season, at an impressive strike rate of 226.66, which includes 11 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Many fans added their clever remarks to the post, with some urging Dhoni to bowl against RCB, while others dubbed it the highlight video of the day.

Although CSK’s playoff aspirations rest on their performance this Saturday, Dhoni appears likely to continue his journey with the Yellow Army into the next year.

