Friday, May 17, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketWatch: MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Before RCB vs...
-- Advertisement --

Watch: MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Before RCB vs CSK Clash

Watch: MS Dhoni Shows Off Bowling Skills in Nets Before RCB vs CSK Clash | KreedOn
Image Source: Circle of Cricket
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni is a familiar sight behind the stumps or at the crease during cricket matches. However, witnessing him bowl is a rare occurrence. Despite his extensive career spanning 538 international matches, Dhoni has bowled only 22 overs and claimed just one international wicket. While he occasionally bowled in international cricket before retiring in 2020, Dhoni has rarely taken to bowling in the Indian Premier League. In preparation for CSK’s upcoming match against RCB in the 2024 IPL season, MS Dhoni decided to do bowling in the nets during a practice session.

-- Advertisement --

During this IPL season, Dhoni has been in excellent form with the bat, often appearing in the death overs and delighting fans with quickfire cameos.

-- Advertisement --

He has scored 136 runs in 10 innings so far this season, at an impressive strike rate of 226.66, which includes 11 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Many fans added their clever remarks to the post, with some urging Dhoni to bowl against RCB, while others dubbed it the highlight video of the day.

Dhoni has been a standout performer for the five-time IPL champions this season. While he has passed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, his batting and wicketkeeping have been faultless. Dhoni has amassed 136 runs this season at a striking rate of 226.67, boasting an impressive average of 68.

-- Advertisement --

Although CSK’s playoff aspirations rest on their performance this Saturday, Dhoni appears likely to continue his journey with the Yellow Army into the next year.

Top 10 Best Cricket Wicket Keeping Gloves | Secure Your Grasp - KreedOnAlso read | Top 10 Best Cricket Wicket Keeping Gloves | Secure Your Grasp

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen Among 4 Boxers in Finals Spotlight
Next article
Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes in 2024: Forbes’ Rich List

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes in 2024: Forbes’ Rich List

Harshal Barot -
The earnings of the athletes in the sports world have gone up considerably in 2024. For the first time,...
Bowling

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen Among 4 Boxers in Finals Spotlight

Saiman Das -
Nikhat Zareen, the defending world champion and Paris Olympics quota holder, achieved a commanding 5-0 victory over Tomiris Myrzakul...
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Special Treatment from RCB with Tea Ahead of RCB vs CSK Match

Saiman Das -
RCB and CSK are set to clash in a pivotal match at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru...
Football

Sunil Chhetri’s Final Whistle: Retirement Set After June 6 Clash!

Saiman Das -
Sunil Chhetri, the veteran leader of India's men's football squad, announced his retirement from international football. He expressed that...
Javelin

Neeraj Chopra Shines at Federation Cup 2024, Claims Gold Medal with 82.27m Throw

Saiman Das -
Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion, clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Federation Cup...
Cricket

‘He’s Not Wrong. I Was A Terrible Captain’: Kevin Pietersen Validates Gautam Gambhir

Saiman Das -
Kevin Pietersen, a former cricketer from England, addressed critiques of his leadership following remarks by Gautam Gambhir about the...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019