Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Special Treatment from RCB with Tea Ahead of RCB vs CSK Match

RCB and CSK are set to clash in a pivotal match at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (May 18). Two days prior to the match, CSK legend MS Dhoni was warmly welcomed into the RCB camp. In a touching gesture, MS Dhoni paid a visit to the RCB dressing room, where he was offered a hot cup of tea by the team’s support staff. RCB’s official Instagram handle shared a video of MS Dhoni’s visit, showing him in his team’s training attire.

The highly anticipated match between RCB and CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium may be affected by rain. According to the weather forecast, Bengaluru is expected to experience “showers and a thunderstorm” from May 17 to May 21.

If the match is washed out, both teams will receive one point each. However, this outcome would lead to RCB being eliminated from the tournament, while CSK would secure a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Currently, the defending champions are third in the standings with 14 points from 13 games. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is in sixth place with 12 points from 13 matches.

