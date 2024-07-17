Thursday, July 18, 2024
Watch: Mohammed Shami Resumes Bowling in Nets Post Injury Break

Image Source: News18
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to an injury, is making strides towards his return to competitive cricket by bowling in the nets. Shami sustained a right heel injury that required surgery and has been recuperating under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 33-year-old underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon earlier this year, which sidelined him from the home series against Australia, the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), and the ICC T20 World Cup.

Despite these challenges, Mohammed Shami is preparing for his comeback and recently shared a video on Instagram of himself bowling cautiously in training. Although he has recovered from his ankle injury, he is not yet bowling at full intensity. Shami is focused on regaining his form and obtaining medical clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as he works towards his return to competitive cricket.

Shami’s ongoing ankle pain led to his withdrawal from the South Africa series. During his absence, India gave debut opportunities to pacers Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep in the 2024 Test season. However, the team did not miss Shami much during the T20 World Cup 2024, thanks to the outstanding performances of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. The duo collectively took 32 wickets in the tournament, helping India secure the trophy by defeating South Africa in the final. Hardik Pandya also played a crucial role with the ball, contributing significantly to India’s victory despite Shami’s absence.

