Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Unexpected Flight Diversion Turns into a Fortunate Twist

- Advertisement -

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were supposed to arrive in Kolkata earlier than they did, but their flight, which departed from Lucknow, was rerouted twice due to adverse weather conditions in Kolkata, preventing their charter plane from landing. As a result, they had to stay overnight in Varanasi. Kolkata Knight Riders has documented this experience in a vlog.

-- Advertisement --

Initially, the flight was redirected to Guwahati, but after a second unsuccessful attempt at landing in Kolkata, it was rerouted to Varanasi, where it had to stay overnight. The players of KKR spent the night at a hotel in Varanasi, and this unexpected delay turned into a ‘blessing’ because the team had an opportunity to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

#KnightWrap 07.05.24 👉 Started in Lucknow, ended up in Guwahati and Varanasi before (finally) reaching Kolkata! ✈️⛈️ Full VLOG out soon. Stay tuned! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/3RS55h8hJN — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2024

-- Advertisement --

After a resounding 98-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, KKR were on their way back in the IPL 2024. The win propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to the top of the standings, bringing them closer to the IPL playoffs. They now have 16 points, having won 8 out of their 11 matches.

God’s Plan 🙏 Plane diverted to Guwahati first, and then Varanasi because of bad weather in Kolkata…which meant our boys could grab the opportunity to visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir and the holy Ganga Ghat at sunrise 🛕🌞 pic.twitter.com/f2Ii519psK — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2024

On Monday, Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall after enduring unusually high temperatures for several days and weeks. News footage and social media posts showed the city’s streets flooded with water.

-- Advertisement --

Also read | Best Cricket Bat Manufacturers in India