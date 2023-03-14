Tuesday, March 14, 2023
WATCH: Kohli gifted his jerseys to Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey

Sneha Ghosh
Sneha Ghosh
2 min.
Updated:
Kohli gifted his jerseys
Image Source: BCCI
Former India captain Virat Kohli extended a friendly gesture and gifted his signed jerseys to Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey after the end of the fourth Test. Despite having a ‘love-hate’ relationship with the Australian crowds, Kohli extended this friendly gesture and gifted his signed jerseys. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and posted the video of the same.

According to one of the traveling Australian media, Kohli also gifted one of his bats to Marnus Labuschagne.

The fourth Test match ended in a draw on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli broke his century drought in Tests with his 186-run knock against Australia in Ahmedabad, on Monday. The former captain had been waiting for more than three years to score his 28th Test century. This knock helped India finish with 571 in response to Australia’s 480 in the drawn fourth and final game.

Kohli told the official broadcasters after he was adjudged the Player of the Match,

“The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me.”

He added,

“I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field.”

Kohli further added,

“I think in Test cricket I wasn’t able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for a while now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do. I felt like I was batting really well from the first innings in Nagpur.”

Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches 

 

