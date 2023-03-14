WATCH: Kohli gifted his jerseys to Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey

- Advertisement -

Former India captain Virat Kohli extended a friendly gesture and gifted his signed jerseys to Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey after the end of the fourth Test. Despite having a ‘love-hate’ relationship with the Australian crowds, Kohli extended this friendly gesture and gifted his signed jerseys. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and posted the video of the same.

King Kohli 👑 had some memorabilia to give to his Australian teammates post the final Test 👏🏼👏🏼 Gestures like these 🫶🏼#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/inWCO8IOpe — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2023

According to one of the traveling Australian media, Kohli also gifted one of his bats to Marnus Labuschagne.

The fourth Test match ended in a draw on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli broke his century drought in Tests with his 186-run knock against Australia in Ahmedabad, on Monday. The former captain had been waiting for more than three years to score his 28th Test century. This knock helped India finish with 571 in response to Australia’s 480 in the drawn fourth and final game.

Kohli told the official broadcasters after he was adjudged the Player of the Match,

"The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me."

For his calm, composed and patient century in the final Test, Virat Kohli – our Player of the Match 🔝#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tfFftZ8HO5 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2023

He added,

“I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field.”

Kohli further added,

“I think in Test cricket I wasn’t able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for a while now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do. I felt like I was batting really well from the first innings in Nagpur.”

