WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues dives to perform a brilliant catch

Jemimah Rodrigues mesmerized everyone with her brilliant catch with a dive, to dismiss Hayley Matthews during the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Thursday. During the 12th over of the match, Matthews miscued the ball from Alice Capsey, and the ball went high into the air. Jemimah was fielding at long-off. She had a long distance to cover but ended up completing the catch with a stellar dive. Jemimah Rodrigues’ dive to perform the brilliant catch mesmerized everyone.

However, the effort went in vain as Mumbai Indians won the match and maintained their unbeaten run in the competition. Yastika Bhatia scored 41 runs as Mumbai Indians chased down the target of 106 runs in 15 overs. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews smashed 32 and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 23 runs.

Moreover, DC cricketers Alice Capsey and Tara Norris took one wicket each. DC lost Shafali Verma very early. The team kept on losing wickets affecting the flow of runs. At the end of the 18th over, Delhi Capitals could only register 105 runs.

