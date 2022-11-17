Watch: Indian Fans With Drums welcomed Lionel Messi’s Arrival in Qatar | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

The Indian drummers and beat dancers again showcased their energy and excitement for Lionel Messi and his team Argentina and showed how FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is going to be a different experience for players and fans. These fans waited for hours to get a glimpse of a bus carrying Lionel Messi outside his World Cup team base in Qatar.

Members of Argentina Fans, who claim to be more than 5,000 members, brought drums decorated with “Leo” Messi’s portrait.

A massive crowd that had waited until nearly 4:00 am (0100GMT) to see the arrival of their heroes were split evenly between Argentina’s Indian fans and those from the South American country.

In a World Cup warm-up match, Argentina beat United Arab Emirates by 5-0 on Wednesday with Messi scoring his 91st international goal.

One of the favorites going into this year’s World Cup, they will face Saudi Arabia in the opening campaign on Tuesday. Argentina is placed in Group C along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

