Watch: India Captain Rohit Sharma Proudly Lifts T20 World Cup Trophy and Shows it to the Cheering Crowd in New Delhi

The Indian cricket team’s victorious return home after their historic T20 World Cup win in Barbados was celebrated with great fanfare. Upon arriving in Delhi early Thursday morning, the team was met by hundreds of jubilant fans at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Despite the persistent rain, supporters gathered outside the airport with placards, national flags, and cheers for their favorite players. Captain Rohit Sharma added to the excitement by proudly displaying the T20 World Cup trophy amidst the enthusiastic crowd in New Delhi, giving fans a chance to see the silverware up close.

VIDEO | Captain Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) showcases the #T20WorldCup trophy at Delhi airport as Team India arrives from Barbados. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/84eNVC6pTy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2024

The team’s journey back to India was made on a special Air India charter flight named “Air India Champions 24 World Cup” (AIC24WC). The flight departed from Bridgetown, Barbados, at 4:50 am local time on Wednesday and landed in Delhi at 6 am (IST) on Thursday after a non-stop 16-hour journey. Onboard were the Indian squad, support staff, players’ families, board officials, and members of the media. The team’s triumph in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa secured India’s second T20 world title and their fourth overall World Cup victory.

Travelling with the prestigious 🏆 on the way back home! 😍 🎥 WATCH: #TeamIndia were in excellent company during their memorable travel day ✈️👌 – By @RajalArora #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0ivb9m9Zp1 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024

The exhilarating seven-run victory over South Africa on Saturday marked the end of an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. However, the team’s return was postponed due to a shutdown caused by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados.

In celebration of their win, the Indian cricket team is set to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday morning. Afterward, they will head to Mumbai for an open bus victory parade, giving fans the opportunity to see their heroes and join in the festivities. The celebrations will conclude with a felicitation ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where the team will be honored for their outstanding achievement.

