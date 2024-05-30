Thursday, May 30, 2024
Watch: Dinesh Karthik Tries Javelin with Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra

Image Source: Sportskeeda
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
Certain individuals exhibit exceptional talent across various fields, showing full dedication to everything they do. Dinesh Karthik, a former Indian cricketer, is a prime example. In addition to his outstanding career as a wicketkeeper-batter for numerous teams, Karthik has appeared on talk shows, contributed to various commentary panels, hosted programs as an anchor, and demonstrated strong leadership on the cricket field. Moreover, he is highly regarded for his enthusiastic and composed personality off the field. In a groundbreaking collaboration, Dinesh Karthik was seen trying Javelin with Indian track and field star Neeraj Chopra, the 26-year-old who made history by winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Videos of their meeting have quickly gone viral on social media, showing Dinesh Karthik and Neeraj Chopra wearing bright T-shirts in orange and yellow.

Positioned on the edge of an empty field’s running track under the blazing sun, Karthik, driven by a desire for redemption, asked for one last chance at javelin throwing after reportedly faltering in previous attempts. With meticulous precision, Karthik adjusted the javelin in his hands before taking a determined run-up and launching the spear forward in an impressive display. The javelin surpassed a predetermined benchmark, marked by a line, leaving Karthik ecstatic with his effort.

