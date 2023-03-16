Thursday, March 16, 2023
WATCH: Dhoni turned guitarist, had fun moment with CSK teammates

Sneha Ghosh
Guitarist Dhoni
Image Source: Twitter
Former India capatain MS Dhoni turned guitarist and was witnessed having a fun moment with CSK teammates Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, and Ruturaj Gaikwad as he played the guitar effortlessly on Wednesday.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted the video via its official Twitter handle, captioning,

“Groovy Wednesday!”

Meanwhile, the IPL is to begin on March 31, with CSK gearing up against the defending champions of 2022, Gujarat Titans.

CSK has been the next successful IPL franchise after Mumbai Indians, with four titles and five runners-up finishes. This reveals that CSK has qualified for the final nine times out of 13 appearances in the prestigious tournament.

The captain cool had handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja last season. However, Dhoni soon had to reassume leadership duties midway through the tournament. The 41-year-old is the oldest player to participate in the IPL and is defying his age to impress the fans even more.

Top 10 wicket keeping gloves-Know finest gloves for cricket game- Buyer’s Guide- KreedOn Read More | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer’s Guide

 

