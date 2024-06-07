Friday, June 7, 2024
Watch: Dale Steyn Gets a Bowling Lesson from T20 World Cup 2024 Staff Members in USA

Watch: Dale Steyn Gets a Bowling Lesson from T20 World Cup 2024 Staff Members in USA
Image Source: Republic World
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
A comical event unfolded in USA during the T20 World Cup 2024 when a staff member/official attempted to instruct Dale Steyn on bowling techniques in the nets. A viral video captures Steyn attentively listening to the official’s advice.

The official suggested that the South African fast bowling icon should bend his elbows and aim for the wickets placed on a turf wicket.

With a wry smile, Steyn patiently followed the instructions and bowled a few deliveries, one of which struck the wicket directly without bouncing. Unaware of Steyn’s identity, the official then informed him that the ball needed to bounce before hitting the wickets.

T20 World Cup 2024 Staff in USA Teaches Bowling to Dale Steyn

South African cricket icon Dale Steyn is celebrated as one of the finest fast bowlers in the sport’s history. Over his career, he secured 699 wickets in various international formats before retiring in 2021.

Once ranked as the world’s top Test bowler, Steyn claimed 439 wickets in 93 Test matches.

Honored as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2008 and recognized as Wisden’s Leading Cricketer in the World in 2013, Steyn held the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for an unprecedented 263 weeks from 2008 to 2014.

Currently, Dale Steyn is in the US, contributing as a commentator for the ICC T20 World Cup, which commenced on June 2 and will continue until the 29th of this month.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

