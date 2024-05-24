Watch: Cute Fan’s Cheeky Request to Cameraman ‘Sirf Ladkiyo ko Mat Dikhana’ at IPL 2024

- Advertisement -

The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing its conclusion, and the enthusiasm for the popular league is at its peak. Fans of all ages flock to the stadiums, eagerly hoping to see their favorite players in action. Amidst this excitement, a young cricket fan recently captured everyone’s attention with a unique request to the cameraman of IPL 2024 that quickly went viral.

This incident occurred during one of the IPL matches, where a young fan was seen in the stands wearing the Gujarat Titans (GT) jersey at the impressive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His excitement was palpable as he leaned forward, trying to catch the cameraman’s eye.

The cameraman, evidently pleased by the boy’s request, responded with a warm smile and a nod, assuring the boy he would fulfill his wish. The video of the IPL Cameraman and the young fan rapidly went viral, amassing over 6.8 million views, with numerous fans reacting to the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 😘 MAHAVEERSINH PARMAR 😘 (@tappu_parmar)

This IPL season has been exceptional. With two matches left, three teams are still vying for the coveted title. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have claimed the top spot on the points table and have already secured a place in the finals. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off in Qualifier 2, with the winner advancing to the finals to compete against KKR on May 26 in Chennai.

