Watch: Andre Russell and Ananya Panday Dance to SRK’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ at IPL 2024 Victory Celebration

- Advertisement -

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an unforgettable night on May 26th when they secured their third IPL trophy. The excitement is still in the air, as KKR‘s star all-rounder Andre Russell was recently spotted celebrating at the team’s party after IPL 2024 victory. Andre Russell along with Ananya Panday, showcased their dance moves to the Bollywood song “Lutt Putt Gaya,” performed by the team’s owner, Shahrukh Khan.

-- Advertisement --

Russell excelled in the IPL 2024 final, particularly with his bowling, taking three wickets and allowing only 19 runs in 2.3 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday, May 27th, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Watch the video here:

-- Advertisement --

Andre Russell loves Lutt Putt Gaya song a long, KKR team victory celebration last night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6pZW83pb79 — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) May 27, 2024

Russell has unquestionably been a valuable addition to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Since joining in 2014, he has consistently been a pivotal player for the team, consistently delivering strong performances. In 2024, his all-round skills continued to impress. Over the course of 15 matches this season, he not only scored 222 runs at an impressive strike rate of 185 but also made significant contributions with the ball, taking 19 wickets.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price