Watch: Ahmad Shahzad Praises Virat Kohli as a ‘Legend’, Says No Comparisons with Babar Azam

The Indian cricket team received global acclaim after securing the T20 World Cup title. In a nail-biting final, Rohit Sharma and his team triumphed over South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados on Saturday. Virat Kohli showcased his prowess in T20 World Cup 2024 Final with a 59-ball 76, despite having scored only 75 runs in seven innings throughout the tournament. His performance earned him the man of the match award.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad praised Virat Kohli, stating that India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final was largely due to Kohli’s outstanding innings. Ahmad Shahzad emphasized that no comparisons should be made between Virat Kohli and any other cricketer, including Babar Azam.

Ahmad Shahzad said "India would have never won the T20 World Cup final without Virat Kohli's innings. He is a legend of our generation, and no one should compare Babar Azam or any other cricketer to him" 🇮🇳🇵🇰🔥🔥 [via Bol India News] #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PzloIotwHM — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 1, 2024

Virat Kohli concluded his T20 international career with 4,188 runs in 125 matches, including one century and 38 half-centuries since his debut in 2010. In 35 T20 World Cup games, he accumulated a total of 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament, with his top score being an unbeaten 89 which came against West Indies in 2016’s T20 World Cup.

