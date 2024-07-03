Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Ahmad Shahzad Praises Virat Kohli as a ‘Legend’, Says No Comparisons...
-- Advertisement --

Watch: Ahmad Shahzad Praises Virat Kohli as a ‘Legend’, Says No Comparisons with Babar Azam

Ahmad Shahzad Praises Virat Kohli as a 'Legend’, Says No Comparisons with Babar Azam | KreedOn
Image Source: TOI
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Indian cricket team received global acclaim after securing the T20 World Cup title. In a nail-biting final, Rohit Sharma and his team triumphed over South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados on Saturday. Virat Kohli showcased his prowess in T20 World Cup 2024 Final with a 59-ball 76, despite having scored only 75 runs in seven innings throughout the tournament. His performance earned him the man of the match award.

-- Advertisement --

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad praised Virat Kohli, stating that India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final was largely due to Kohli’s outstanding innings. Ahmad Shahzad emphasized that no comparisons should be made between Virat Kohli and any other cricketer, including Babar Azam.

-- Advertisement --

Virat Kohli concluded his T20 international career with 4,188 runs in 125 matches, including one century and 38 half-centuries since his debut in 2010. In 35 T20 World Cup games, he accumulated a total of 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament, with his top score being an unbeaten 89 which came against West Indies in 2016’s T20 World Cup.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Sahaja Yamalapalli Serves Up Victory: 3rd Indian Woman to Triumph in Pro Tennis in the USA

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sahaja Yamalapalli Serves Up Victory: 3rd Indian Woman to Triumph in Pro Tennis in the USA

Saiman Das -
Telangana tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli triumphed at the W15 Los Angeles ITF Pro event by defeating Amy Zhu of...
Badminton

Lakshya Sen Withdraws from Canada Open, Prioritizes Training in France

Saiman Das -
Indian Badminton Star and the reigning champion, Lakshya Sen withdrew from the Canada Open Super 500 on Tuesday to...
News

Jyothi Yarraji Makes History as India’s First 100m Hurdler at the Olympics

Saiman Das -
Jyothi Yarraji is poised to become the first Indian 100m hurdler to compete in the Olympics, while shot putter...
Athletes

Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh, Sohail Khan, Joins Income Tax Department as Assistant

Harshal Barot -
Sohail Khan, better known as the "Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh," has created a huge record by getting appointed...
Cricket

India Women’s Dominance on Display as they Beat South Africa by 10 Wickets, Registers Hat-Trick of Test Wins

Saiman Das -
South Africa Women mounted an impressive comeback that extended into the final session of the last day before India...
Cricket

T20 World Cup Champions Team India Stranded in Barbados: From Triumph to Travel Woes

Saiman Das -
The Cricket Team of India, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory, along with their support staff, BCCI officials,...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019