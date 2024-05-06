Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Rohit Sharma & Co. React to Adidas’ Launch of India’s T20...
-- Advertisement --

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Co. React to Adidas’ Launch of India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tricolour Jersey

Watch: Adidas Unveils India's T20 World Cup 2024 Jersey: Rohit Sharma & Co 'Surprised' by New Tricolour Kit | KreedOn
image Source: X
Harshal Barot
By Harshal Barot
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The official jersey for team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 has been unveiled, with a stylish entry showcased in a launch video at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Sportswear brand Adidas shared a sneak peek of the jersey, featuring Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma alongside teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. While rumors of a potential leak regarding the jersey design circulated, fans on social media were excited by the launch and eagerly anticipated the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 saw some notable exclusions, with KL Rahul, Rinku Singh, and Shubman Gill missing out on selection. However, veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a remarkable comeback to the national team. While Gill and Singh were named in the reserves, Rahul was left out as the selectors opted for two wicket-keeping options in Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, who can also bat in the middle-order. Shivam Dube‘s inclusion in the squad came as a surprise after his impressive performances for Chennai Super Kings.

-- Advertisement --

Despite questions surrounding Hardik Pandya’s form following a disappointing IPL 2024 season, the selectors showed faith in him by appointing him as the vice-captain for the tournament.

India’s Squad for the T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

-- Advertisement --
IPL Jerseys : Choose and cheer your favorite IPL team jerseys - KreedOnAlso Read | IPL Jerseys | Cheer Your Favorite IPL Team by wearing their Jersey

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
Previous article
MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns at the illustrious Wankhede...
Cricket

CWI Vows Safety Amid Terror Threats at T20 World Cup

Saiman Das -
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has tried to ease concerns about security risks for the upcoming T20 World Cup...
Chess

Former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik Alleges Cheating Against Indian GM Nihal Sarin in Online Chess

Saiman Das -
Former world chess champion Vladimir Kramnik has accused Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin of cheating during online chess games. This...
KreedOn Banter

Team India’s ‘leaked’ T20 World Cup jersey sparks massive social media frenzy

Saiman Das -
As the T20 World Cup approaches next month, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating an action-packed event. This year, the...
News

Indian Women’s and Men’s 4x400m Relay Teams Secure Spot at Paris Olympics 2024

Saiman Das -
The Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams secured their spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing second...
Athletics

World Athletics Relays 2024 in Bahamas: Indian Athletes Set Sights on Paris Olympics Qualification

Saiman Das -
Indian quarter-milers have their sights set on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the World Athletics Relays Bahamas...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019