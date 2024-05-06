Watch: Rohit Sharma & Co. React to Adidas’ Launch of India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tricolour Jersey

- Advertisement -

The official jersey for team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 has been unveiled, with a stylish entry showcased in a launch video at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Sportswear brand Adidas shared a sneak peek of the jersey, featuring Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma alongside teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. While rumors of a potential leak regarding the jersey design circulated, fans on social media were excited by the launch and eagerly anticipated the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

One jersey. One Nation.

Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey. Available in stores and online from 7th may, at 10:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/PkQKweEv95 — adidas (@adidas) May 6, 2024

India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 saw some notable exclusions, with KL Rahul, Rinku Singh, and Shubman Gill missing out on selection. However, veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a remarkable comeback to the national team. While Gill and Singh were named in the reserves, Rahul was left out as the selectors opted for two wicket-keeping options in Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, who can also bat in the middle-order. Shivam Dube‘s inclusion in the squad came as a surprise after his impressive performances for Chennai Super Kings.

-- Advertisement --

Despite questions surrounding Hardik Pandya’s form following a disappointing IPL 2024 season, the selectors showed faith in him by appointing him as the vice-captain for the tournament.

India’s Squad for the T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | IPL Jerseys | Cheer Your Favorite IPL Team by wearing their Jersey