Wasim Akram slammed Pakistani fan for posting a disrespectful tweet about Shaheen Afridi | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Pakistani veteran cricketer Wasim Akram slammed a Pakistani fan while being on A Sports show, ‘The Pavilion’, for posting a disrespectful tweet about Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi. Wasim Akram slammed the fan to defend Shaheen Afridi, on air on an ‘A Sports’ show saying,

“This guy… ye jo aap ka question hai. Aap ne badtameezi ki hai. Agar tumhe tameez nahi hai na, chhote bade ki… apne player ke saath tum badtameezi kar rahe ho. Koi sharam, koi haya nahi hai (This question of yours. You have insulted. You’re being rude to your own player? No shame, no remorse). Just have a look at what he has said about Shaheen Afridi. I am fuming. I wish ki tu mere saamne hota (I wish you were in front of me).”

Wasim Akram did not read out the tweet. The tweet was originally in Urdu, which translated to English, read: “Coward Shaheen Afridi…you should have bowled 5 deliveries but like a coward, you ran away from the ground.“

-- Advertisement --

Shaheen Afridi’s knee injury, while taking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook, became a turning point for Pakistan. The catch was successful, but Shaheen ended up getting severely injured. Shaheen got injured during England’s 16th over and was forced to leave the field due to pain. With Shaheen’s absence, England cricketers smashed sixes and fours to clinch the victory and lift the trophy.

Read more | Bamboo Bats: The future of Cricket

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --