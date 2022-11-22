Wasim Akram opens up about Pakistani fans, still call him “match-fixer” | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Pakistan legendary fast bowler, Wasim Akram, opens up about the current generation of Pakistani fans, who still call him a ‘match-fixer’ on social media websites. Akram also compared the fans of Pakistan with those of other nations like India, Australia, and England.

While speaking to Wide World of Sports on the launch of his autobiography ‘Sultan Wasim Akram’, Akram said,

“In Australia, England, West Indies, and India, when they talk about the World XI, when they talk about the best bowler in the world, my name pops up but in Pakistan, this generation, this social media generation, they are the one who comes down, every comment they send, they say, ‘oh, he is a match fixer’, not knowing what it was.”

He added,

“I have passed that stage in my life where I have to worry about people.”

These dreadful allegations date back to the 1990s. Fast bowler Ata-ur-Rehman had accused Akram of offering him money to fix a match. Other rumors about Akram included him faking an injury and missing the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal match against India. However, all these allegations against Wasim Akram were proven wrong, and Rehman was banned for life. Wasim Akram did not forget the turbulent times of his life when he was accused of something he didn’t do. The veteran cricketer still faces the cruel remarks.

