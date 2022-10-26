Waqar Younis on Hardik Pandya: “I won’t be surprised if he is the next Indian captain” | #HardikPandya -KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former Pakistani Cricketer Waqar Younis praises Hardik Pandya in a panel discussion of Pakistan media on Monday and said he won’t be surprised if Hardik becomes the next Indian captain, after his remarkable performance at the mega battle against Pakistan on October 23.

The panel discussion of the Pakistan media, ‘A Sports’ was joined by other veteran cricketers of Pakistan like Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Wasim Akram. Upon hearing Misbah’s laudatory comments for Hardik Pandya, Waqar Younis rushed to say,

“I won’t be surprised if he is the next Indian captain”

-- Advertisement --

To which, Wasim Akram added,

“Pehle woh IPL mein captain bana, waha jeeta. Ab woh team mein ek main force hai, captain ko advice bhi deta hai, calm bhi hai, and he is learning. (First, he became the captain in IPL, and he won. Now he is a main force in the team, gives advice to the captain, he’s also calm, and learning.)”

Hardik Pandya is being praised all over for his key performance at the greatest rivalry match against Pakistan on Sunday at the MCG. Hardik, jointly with Virat Kohli, scored the winning century at the crucial moment.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Hardik Pandya on MANKADING: “To hell with the spirit of the game, stop making a fuss about this”

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport