VVS Laxman lauded Hardik Pandya’s leadership skills | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

VVS Laxman lauded Hardik Pandya’s leadership skills at the press conference on the eve of the first T20I in Wellington. Speaking of Hardik as the captain, Laxman said,

“He is a fabulous leader. We have seen what he has done with Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Taking leadership in the first year of the franchise in the tournament, and winning the league is not a mean achievement. I have spent a lot of time with him since the Ireland series. He is not only tactically sound, but he is very calm on the field and that is something which is very important at the highest level.”

He further added about Hardik Pandya,

“There would be situations when you would be under pressure and that is when you are required to be calm as a leader. Also, his presence in the dressing room, and his work ethics are exemplary. The way he leads the side both on and off the field is fabulous. I think he is a players’ captain; he is very approachable. All the players go up to him and confide with him. I think that is something which I really like about Hardik, and he leads by example both on and off the field.”

-- Advertisement --

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, VVS Laxman would replace Rahul Dravid as the coach of the Men in Blue for the upcoming events. Hardik Pandya will lead Team India in the T20I series while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODIs with Laxman acting as the coach.

-- Advertisement --

Laxman added,

“I think T20 cricket requires playing with a lot of freedom and clarity of thought. And how much time I have spent with these guys and watching them grow over the years into wonderful international cricketers, I think that is their strength. In T20 cricket, you are required to play with a fearless attitude but at the same time, it is important to assess the conditions and situations and fulfill the needs of the team.”

-- Advertisement --

He further added,

“It is important to be flexible. I think in T20 cricket, you are required to express yourself and that is when you will be successful. I think T20 cricket has shown us over the years that the more multi-dimensional players you have, the better for the team. You have bowlers who can bat, and batters who can bowl, and that is the way forward. That has already been proven in T20 cricket, the more number of bowlers who can bat will add depth to the team and it allows a lot of freedom for the batters to express themselves. That is the need for the format and I am sure more and more teams will try to get that into their selection process and identify players who are multi-dimensional players.”

Men in Blue were knocked out of the semi-finals against England with a 10-wicket defeat. Team India did not ‘end the wait’ this time as well. The Men in Blue will continue to seek an ICC title. Team India had last won the ICC titles under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

-- Advertisement --

Read more | The Hundred Cricket: All you need to know about the new format of cricket

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport