DC Vs RR Dream11 Prediction: It is time for the first doubleheader of the second half, and the first match is Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals. The game is already very challenging because of the hot climate, and on top of that, it is a day game. The players will have to stay hydrated throughout to be in a good shape for the entire course of the match.

Delhi Capitals are in a very comfortable place now and are looking in goods touch to win matches. All their players of every department are doing their job. The batsmen are scoring good runs, the bowlers are building pressure and picking wickets, and the fielders are saving them runs. They will go in this match with a lot of confidence and a positive mindset.

Rajasthan Royals still has to win a few matches to be in a good position. They started on a good note in the UAE leg and would want to continue doing that. They were on the verge of losing the match last time, but with some excellent effort, they were able to defend 4 runs in the last over. How they go against one of the top sides this season, will be very important for them.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Complete match details

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Complete match analysis

Key Players In Form: Delhi Capitals- Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada Rajasthan Royals- Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi Weather: A lot of heat is expected as the game is a day game. Players will have to keep themselves hydrated at all times. Pitch Conditions: This is a two-paced wicket, and to understand it completely is a difficult job. The team batting first will face some struggle, as we have seen in the first two games played here. A score of 165 will be a par score. Toss: Keeping in mind the nature of the pitch, the team winning the toss would want to bowl first and try to restrict the opposition to a low score. Venue IPL stats: Total T20 Matches- 23 Matches won batting first- 9 Matches won batting second- 14 Highest total recorded- 195/5 by Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Lowest total recorded- 84/8 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DC Vs RR head to head: Total T20 matches- 23 Won by Delhi Capitals- 11 Won by Rajasthan Royals- 12 Form: Delhi Capitals- W L W W W Rajasthan Royals- L W L W W Squads: Delhi Capitals- Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane , Rishabh Pant (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra , Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma Avesh Khan , Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav , Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings. Rajasthan Royals- Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Probable Playing XIs for DC

Delhi Capitals- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Probable Playing XIs for RR

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C&WK), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lamror, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi

Top picks for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction fantasy team: Best Fantasy Dream Team Tips

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Evin Lewis, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Morris, Liam Livingston, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kartik Tyagi

Vivo IPL 2021 Dream11 Wicket Keepers Prediction

Rishabh Pant – Pant, as the captain, is leading his team well, and he has a lot of support from his team. All the senior players around him are not letting him feel the pressure, His form has been decent too, he is getting some runs now and then.

Vivo IPL 2021 Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan- Gabbar is doing so well at the top. He is taking charge, he is scoring runs, and he is winning Delhi matches. He is the leading run-scorer this season and can maintain that for the rest of the tournament.

Evin Lewis- Lewis came in as the replacement for Jos Buttler, and at the top of the order, he started with a bang. He scored quick runs and gave Rajasthan Royals a very good start. He is in good form and can continue doing the same for the rest of the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer- Returning from an injury, Shreyas Iyer started well in the previous match. He scored 40 plus runs and helped Delhi Capitals win the match. He is a very good player at number three and would want to make his game count this time.

Prithvi Shaw – Except for one or two innings, Prithvi Shaw has given great starts to Delhi Capitals. He has been very useful in the powerplays, and he would like to score even after the powerplay ends.

Vivo IPL 2021 Dream11 All-rounders prediction

Chris Morris- Morris has been good with the ball, not great, but has done the job. He has a big price tag on him and many expectations. In the remaining matches, he will have to be better with the ball and start performing with the bat as well.

Liam Livingstone- He got off to a good start in the last match, and his contribution was very important for the team. But, he could not make a bigger impact. In the next match, he would want to do better than the last one.

Vivo IPL 2021 Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mustafizur Rahaman- Rahaman has become the leader of the Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack. With all the young players around him, he has to perform well to make his teammates not feel under the pressure.

Kagiso Rabada & Anrich Nortje- These two have generated a lot of pace, which has put the batsmen in a tough situation to score runs. They have been a great duo for Delhi Capitals in the past two seasons.

Kartik Tyagi – Tyagi did exceptionally well in the last game to defend four runs. If he does well in the rest of the tournament, he will set a good foundation for his future.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Captain Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Vice-Captain Prediction

Shreyas Iyer

DC vs RR Vivo IPL 2021 Match 36 Winner Prediction

Team DC has won 7 matches in this season of Vivo IPL 2021 so far. The Rishabh Pant led DC is expected to win this match too.

