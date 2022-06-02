Indian Grandmaster V Anand registers 2nd straight win at the Norway Chess tournament 2022

- Advertisement -

The 52-year-old Indian Chess Grandmaster, Vishwanathan Anand outclass his opponent in just 36 moves in the battle of the veterans. With this victory, Anand made it two out of two after the 2nd round late on Wednesday.

Anand posted his second win in a row, defeating Bulgarian Veselin Topalov in the Classical section. Anand is participating in the Norway Chess tournament 2022.

The 5-time world chess champion is now leading with 6 points.

He started the Classical event by surpassing France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave following a 4th-place finish in the Blitz event.

American Wesley So, shined in the Blitz event ahead of the classical section. Wesley outwitted world No.1, Magnus Carlsen, in the Armageddon (Sudden death game). This helped him secure the second spot behind Anand after their regular game ended in a 38-move draw.

Round 1 was a great day for the white pieces: Vishy Anand and Wesley So won their classical games with this colour, as did Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Anish Giri and Magnus Carlsen in Armageddon. #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/Hm0HBM2rnU — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 1, 2022

Anand continued the good run after defeating Carlsen in the blitz event. With the victory over his long-time rival, the Indian Grandmaster climbed to the 9th spot in the world live rating list.

In the second round of the 10 competition, Vachier-Lagrave beat Shakhriyar Mamedyarov via Armageddon. And Teimur Radjabov outclassed Norwegian GM Aryan Tari.

Wang Hao and Dutch GM Anish Giri drew their Armageddon game after the regular match ended in a stalemate.

In the classical event, players play an Armaggedon (sudden death) game in case of a draw.

