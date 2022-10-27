Virender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet | #BCCI #TeamIndia – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Veteran Cricketer Virender Sehwag seemingly reacted via a compelling tweet on Wednesday, to the reports of cold food being served to the Indian Cricketers after their practice sessions.

The former cricketer took to Twitter to react to the reports of cold food being served to Team India after the practice sessions ahead of the face-off against the Netherlands. Sehwag didn’t particularly mention anyone in his tweet, although glorified Indians’ hospitality.

He wrote, “Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India is way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards.”

Team India had expected a proper meal or hot food after their practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, however, the venue offered cold food, as per the anonymous source of BCCI.

Team India will play their upcoming match against the Netherlands on Thursday, October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

