Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterVirender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet |...

Virender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet | #BCCI #TeamIndia – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Virender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet- KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

Veteran Cricketer Virender Sehwag seemingly reacted via a compelling tweet on Wednesday, to the reports of cold food being served to the Indian Cricketers after their practice sessions.

The former cricketer took to Twitter to react to the reports of cold food being served to Team India after the practice sessions ahead of the face-off against the Netherlands. Sehwag didn’t particularly mention anyone in his tweet, although glorified Indians’ hospitality.

He wrote, “Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India is way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards.

-- Advertisement --

Team India had expected a proper meal or hot food after their practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, however, the venue offered cold food, as per the anonymous source of BCCI.

-- Advertisement --

Team India will play their upcoming match against the Netherlands on Thursday, October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleWest Indies T20 World Cup Exit: Analyzing what went wrong for WI in this World Cup

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Indian Women's tour of England (T20 & ODI series)- Schedule & Squad | All you need to know- KreedOn

Indian Women’s tour of England (T20, ODI series) – Schedule, Squad,...

Cricket
India vs Australia Head-to-Head Stats | Ind vs Aus- T20, ODI & Test- KreedOn

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Stats | Ind vs Aus stats- T20,...

Cricket
(how to become a cricketer) kreedon

How to become a cricketer and make it your career in...

Cricket
Suresh Raina best fielder in the world KreedOn

9 Best fielder in the world that can catch even a...

Cricket