On the upcoming World Heritage Day, scheduled for April 18, the Nahargarh Jaipur Wax Museum will introduce an exciting new addition: a wax statue portraying the celebrated cricket player and former Indian captain, Virat Kohli. The unveiling of the primary design of the wax statue has stirred excitement among cricket enthusiasts and patrons of wax museums alike. Anup Srivastava, the Founder-Director of the Jaipur Wax Museum, disclosed that the choice to immortalize Kohli in wax was inspired by numerous appeals from visitors, particularly children and adolescents who hold the cricket icon in high esteem.

VIRAT KOHLI'S STATUE AT JAIPUR WAX MUSEUM…!!!! 🐐 – The statue will be installed on April 18th, the face of cricket. [ETV Bharat]. pic.twitter.com/5z6aFrVw3b — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2024

The wax statue of Virat Kohli, meticulously crafted over approximately two months by artisans Ganesh and Lakshmi, displays remarkable artistry. It stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 35 kg, accurately capturing Kohli’s imposing presence on the cricket field. The clothing adorning the wax statue is a bespoke creation by Bollywood designer Bodh Singh, enhancing the elegance of the exhibit.

Srivastava rеvеalеd that thе musеum will includе Kohli’s wax figurе as thе 44th addition in its еstееmеd assortmеnt, locatеd within thе anciеnt confinеs of a fortrеss nеarly thrее cеnturiеs old. With anticipation mounting for the grand reveal, cricket fans eagerly await the opportunity to behold the wax representation of one of India’s cricket legends, showcasing Kohli’s lasting impact in cricket and beyond.