Watch: Virat Kohli’s Sportsmanship Shines: Stand Against Booing Hardik Pandya

The 2024 season of the IPL has been quite a journey for Mumbai Indians’ skipper, Hardik Pandya. He joined the team in a significant cash deal from Gujarat Titans and was immediately appointed as captain for the 17th edition of the league. However, the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Pandya didn’t sit well with many fans, leading to audible disapproval whenever Pandya took to the field. This sentiment was evident during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 11, where the crowd at Wankhede Stadium expressed their discontent. Interestingly, Virat Kohli, the star batter for RCB, was captured on video urging the crowd to cease their booing when Hardik Pandya came out to bat.

Virat Kohli asking the Wankhede crowd to cheer for Hardik Pandya.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nj7jigWsdk — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) April 11, 2024

Shifting focus to the game itself, RCB began their innings after winning the toss. Despite an early setback with Virat Kohli’s dismissal for just three runs, Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar put up a commendable performance, with du Plessis scoring 61 runs off 40 deliveries and Patidar contributing 50 runs from 26 balls.

In pursuit of their target, Mumbai began the game strongly with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, the openers, scoring 68 and 39 runs, respectively. Suryakumar Yadav contributed 52 runs to the total, while Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten with 21 runs as Mumbai Indians successfully chased down the required runs in 15.3 overs. This victory marked their second win of the IPL 2024 season.