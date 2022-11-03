Virat Kohli’s jaw-dropping reaction to K L Rahul’s smashing six went viral #ViratKohli #KLRahul | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli’s jaw-dropping reaction to K L Rahul’s smashing six against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval went viral. K L Rahul showcased a phenomenal inning by striking 6 fours and 4 sixes and left non-striker Virat Kohli in awe. Kohli’s reaction became an instant hit among the netizens along with K L Rahul’s smashing sixes.

Rahul scored 50 runs in 32 balls in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday. With the victory against Bangladesh, Team India climbed to the top of the Group 2 table with 6 points. The official social media handle of ICC has also shared the massive hits by K L Rahul.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli became the player of the match for his impressive performance in the clash against Bangladesh with a score of 64* runs off 44 balls. Virat Kohli, in the post-match presentation, said,

“Pretty close game. A good day with the bat. When I went in there was a bit of pressure. As soon as I knew the WC is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me. I love playing on this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting.”

