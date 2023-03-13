Virat Kohli’s implication went wrong, Umesh got run-out

- Advertisement -

Former captain Virat Kohli‘s implication went wrong when he urged Umesh Yadav to take a double run, and the latter was run-out. Virat and Umesh tried to take a quick double when they saw the fielders on the boundary ropes. However, it was unfortunate that Virat’s implication went wrong.

Kohli was heard suggesting to Umesh beforehand that taking a double run is possible. Virat said,

“Bhaag na, 2 ho jayenge.”

However, Kohli made the mistake of underestimating his opponent’s fielders, and his implication went wrong when a stellar fielding effort by Peter Handscomb left the Indian bowler short of his ground and dismissed him.

Meanwhile, Team India kicked off Day 4 with an overnight score of 289/3 when they were still trailing by 191 runs. Virat Kohli, along with Ravindra Jadeja resumed the event and added 81 runs to the overnight tally. However, Jadeja was then dismissed for 28 runs by Murphy.

Moreover, Virat Kohli was named as the top performer of the first innings for his stellar knock of 186.

