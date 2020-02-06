Virat Kohli the undisputed celebrity brand in India: Report

Highlights

Virat Kohli is again the biggest celebrity brand in India, topping the list for the third consecutive time.



Kohli’s valuation is $237.5 million in 2019, twice than Akshay Kumar, who is second on the list and valued at $105.4 million.



Three other cricket stars join Kohli in the top 20 in the study by independent global advisory Duff and Phelps.



Virat Kohli is again the biggest celebrity brand in India! The Indian National team and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has topped the Duff and Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation study for the third consecutive year in a row.

Kohli’s valuation is $237.5 million in 2019, almost twice than that of Akshay Kumar, who is second on the list and valued at $105.4 million. Kohli also ranks as the biggest cricket brand in India. Currently, Kohli endorses Uber, Audi, MRF, Manyavar and Tissot among many others. He also has co-created his brand- One8, with Puma.

The fifth edition of Duff and Phelps ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ Ranks India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values determined from endorsement contracts.

Three other cricket stars join Kohli in the top 20 in the study by independent global advisory Duff and Phelps. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma also feature in the study. Here are the top 20 biggest celebrity brands in India.

2019 Brand Rank 2019 Brand Value 2018 Brand Rank (million dollars) 2018 Brand Rank Virat Kohli 1 237.5 1 Akshay Kumar 2 104.5 3 Deepika Padukone 3 93.5 2 Ranveer Singh 3 93.5 4 Shah Rukh Khan 5 66.1 5 Salman Khan 6 55.7 6 Alia Bhatt 7 45.8 8 Amitabh Bachchan 8 42.5 7 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 9 41.2 12 Ayushmann Khurrana 10 40.3 New Hrithik Roshan 11 38.9 10 Varun Dhawan 12 35.2 9 Priyanka Chopra 13 32.2 19 Ranbir Kapoor 14 27 16 Sachin Tendulkar 15 25.1 14 Aamir Khan 16 24.9 11 Tiger Shroff 17 24.2 New Anushka Sharma 18 23.9 13 Kareena Kapoor 19 23.7 17 Rohit Sharma 20 23 New

Sabbatical Dhoni, Retired Sachin ahead of Rohit Sharma

Dhoni, who currently is vacationing in the Maldives, comes at ninth place, jumping up from last year’s 12th rank. MSD has an estimated brand value of $41.2 million. Despite not playing since the end of the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni makes the list due to his immense popularity and professional obligations.

This has, in turn, resulted in brand partnerships with Indian Terrain, Colgate, RedBus, Panerai, LivFast, GoDaddy, Orient Fans, Snickers, India, NetMeds and Dream11. Not to forget, he also owns stakes in various sports teams like Chennaiyin FC, Mahi Racing Team India, Rhiti Sports and Ranchi Rays.

Sachin Tendulkar is and will always remain a powerful brand. With a brand valuation at $25.1 million, the God of Cricket ranks fifteenth in the list. Sachin is associated with at least 17 brands like MRF tyres, Britannia biscuits, Aviva Life Insurance and Luminous power.

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma is valued at $23 million. Sharma endorses at least 22 brands like CEAT, Adidas, Relispray, Rasna, Dream 11, Aristocrat, Highlander and AMFI.