Thursday, February 6, 2020
Virat Kohli the undisputed celebrity brand in India: Report

By Manan Dharamshi
Published On:
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (image via @freejobsnews/Facebook)

  • Virat Kohli is again the biggest celebrity brand in India, topping the list for the third consecutive time.
  • Kohli’s valuation is $237.5 million in 2019, twice than Akshay Kumar, who is second on the list and valued at $105.4 million.
  • Three other cricket stars join Kohli in the top 20 in the study by independent global advisory Duff and Phelps.

Virat Kohli is again the biggest celebrity brand in India! The Indian National team and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has topped the Duff and Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation study for the third consecutive year in a row.

Kohli’s valuation is $237.5 million in 2019, almost twice than that of Akshay Kumar, who is second on the list and valued at $105.4 million. Kohli also ranks as the biggest cricket brand in India. Currently, Kohli endorses Uber, Audi, MRF, Manyavar and Tissot among many others. He also has co-created his brand- One8, with Puma. 

The fifth edition of Duff and Phelps ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ Ranks  India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values determined from endorsement contracts.

Three other cricket stars join Kohli in the top 20 in the study by independent global advisory Duff and Phelps. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma also feature in the study. Here are the top 20 biggest celebrity brands in India. 

2019 Brand Rank2019 Brand Value2018 Brand Rank (million dollars)2018 Brand Rank
Virat Kohli1237.51
Akshay Kumar2104.53
Deepika Padukone393.52
Ranveer Singh393.54
Shah Rukh Khan566.15
Salman Khan655.76
Alia Bhatt745.88
Amitabh Bachchan842.57
Mahendra Singh Dhoni941.212
Ayushmann Khurrana1040.3New
Hrithik Roshan1138.910
Varun Dhawan1235.29
Priyanka Chopra1332.219
Ranbir Kapoor142716
Sachin Tendulkar1525.114
Aamir Khan1624.911
Tiger Shroff1724.2New
Anushka Sharma1823.913
Kareena Kapoor1923.717
Rohit Sharma2023New

Sabbatical Dhoni, Retired Sachin ahead of Rohit Sharma

Dhoni, who currently is vacationing in the Maldives, comes at ninth place, jumping up from last year’s 12th rank. MSD has an estimated brand value of $41.2 million. Despite not playing since the end of the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni makes the list due to his immense popularity and professional obligations.

This has, in turn, resulted in brand partnerships with Indian Terrain, Colgate, RedBus, Panerai, LivFast, GoDaddy, Orient Fans, Snickers, India, NetMeds and Dream11. Not to forget, he also owns stakes in various sports teams like Chennaiyin FC, Mahi Racing Team India, Rhiti Sports and Ranchi Rays.

Sachin Tendulkar is and will always remain a powerful brand. With a brand valuation at $25.1 million, the God of Cricket ranks fifteenth in the list. Sachin is associated with at least 17 brands like MRF tyres, Britannia biscuits, Aviva Life Insurance and Luminous power.

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma is valued at $23 million. Sharma endorses at least 22 brands like CEAT, Adidas, Relispray, Rasna, Dream 11, Aristocrat, Highlander and AMFI.

Manan Dharamshi
