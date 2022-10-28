Friday, October 28, 2022
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav's epic celebration during IND vs NED Match

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav’s epic celebration during IND vs NED Match- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav played brilliantly against the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Suryakumar Yadav hit a beautiful six to end India’s innings against the Netherlands and after his shot, Kohli rushed to congratulate him from the non-striker’s end for reaching his half-century and celebrated the moment.

The pair could not hold back their emotions as they celebrated the fifty of Suryakumar, with a unique gesture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to bat first and the team scored a total of 179 runs. In form Kohli once again top-scored for India and remained unbeaten on 62 runs from 44 balls and Suryakumar scored 51* in just 25 balls.

Nidhi Singh
