- Advertisement -

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav played brilliantly against the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Suryakumar Yadav hit a beautiful six to end India’s innings against the Netherlands and after his shot, Kohli rushed to congratulate him from the non-striker’s end for reaching his half-century and celebrated the moment.

The pair could not hold back their emotions as they celebrated the fifty of Suryakumar, with a unique gesture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

-- Advertisement --

Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to bat first and the team scored a total of 179 runs. In form Kohli once again top-scored for India and remained unbeaten on 62 runs from 44 balls and Suryakumar scored 51* in just 25 balls.

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --