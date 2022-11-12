Sunday, November 13, 2022
Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav shortlisted for the 'Player of the Tournament'...

Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav shortlisted for the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award | Vote Now!

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav shortlisted for the 'Player of the Tournament' award
Image Source: BCCI
Team India batsmen, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been shortlisted for the ‘Player of the Tournament award, along with seven more players for the ongoing T20 World Cup. ICC announced the nominations on Friday via its official Twitter handle and the voting is open.

The ‘Player of the Tournament nominations consists of the players who displayed stellar performances throughout the ICC T20 World Cup tournament. Two batsmen from Team India have been shortlisted. Meanwhile, two players from Pakistan, three players from England and one each from Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been selected for the prestigious award.

Virat Kohli has indeed displayed some extraordinary performances in this edition of the T20 World Cup. Kohli played a crucial role in taking India to the semi-finals. Kohli has also won the ‘Player of the Month’ award for October. The article on the official T20 World Cup website reads,

In six matches, Kohli notched up 296 runs at a staggering average of 98.66. His runs also came at a decent clip, 136.40 and he currently sits atop the run-scoring charts in the tournament. Kohli scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with a memorable 82* against Pakistan in India’s victory against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has also been in great form throughout the tournament. Recently, Suryakumar also became the World’s No 1 batsman, in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings. The article on the official T20 World Cup website further reads,

Yadav scored 239 runs in six matches, with his runs coming at a sensational strike rate of 189.68. He also scored three half-centuries, which came against Netherlands, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.”

Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleGautam Gambhir hails MS Dhoni for his achievements as a captain | KreedOn Banter
Next articleHarbhajan Singh questioned the team selection of India after its exit from the ICC T20 WC | KreedOn Banter

