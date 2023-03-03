Watch: Virat Kohli Started Dancing On The Field During Indore Test | #IndvsAus

- Advertisement -

It was an unfortunate day for team India as the host made 109 and Australia ended up taking a lead on Day 1 of the third Test match in Indore. The Indian batsmen played at a slow pace and were unable to handle the dual bounce of the pitch. Apart from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, not a single batsman was able to cross the 20-run mark. While things looked unsatisfactory for Rohit Sharma and team, Virat Kohli was caught on camera dancing on the field.

The star Indian batsman “Virat Kohli” suddenly started dancing while fielding and Rohit was also seen smiling at his teammates’ chilling moment.

Dancing cheeku is such a mood 😂😂😂 Cutu #ViratKohli 💛pic.twitter.com/GzUPNB6364 — 𝐌𝐒 💛 𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐫 🇮🇳😎 (@__ms020__) March 1, 2023

-- Advertisement --

Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann’s five-wicket haul and Usman Khawaja’s 60 helped Australia take an early lead after bowling India out for 109 on the opening day of the third Test on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli looked positive on his knock of 22 but fell lbw to Todd Murphy, the third time the off-spinner has claimed the wicket of a star batsman in as many matches.

-- Advertisement --

Former Australian international Mark Waugh says it’s difficult to believe a player of Virat Kohli’s caliber is enduring such a long wait for a Test century.

-- Advertisement --

Former Australia batter Mark Waugh talked about Virat Kohli on Fox Cricket and stated,

“I cannot believe a player of his class has gone that long without a hundred,” “He’s been in good touch recently, he’s batted well in one-day cricket. I know it’s not Test match cricket, but the signs have been there in his last three innings in Test cricket that he’s actually playing pretty well. He’s middling the ball, he’s watching the ball well, and his defence is strong. He’s just making the odd error and it’s proving costly for him. He hasn’t had a lot of luck. He makes one mistake and he’s out,”

-- Advertisement --

Recently, Virat Kohli has hit three more centuries, all in ODIs suggesting that the drought is indeed over but the struggle in Test cricket continues.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer’s Guide