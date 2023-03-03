Friday, March 3, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterWatch: Virat Kohli Started Dancing On The Field During Indore Test |...

Watch: Virat Kohli Started Dancing On The Field During Indore Test | #IndvsAus

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
Watch: Virat Kohli Started Dancing On The Field During Indore Test | KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

It was an unfortunate day for team India as the host made 109 and Australia ended up taking a lead on Day 1 of the third Test match in Indore. The Indian batsmen played at a slow pace and were unable to handle the dual bounce of the pitch. Apart from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, not a single batsman was able to cross the 20-run mark. While things looked unsatisfactory for Rohit Sharma and team, Virat Kohli was caught on camera dancing on the field.

The star Indian batsman “Virat Kohli” suddenly started dancing while fielding and Rohit was also seen smiling at his teammates’ chilling moment.

-- Advertisement --

Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann’s five-wicket haul and Usman Khawaja’s 60 helped Australia take an early lead after bowling India out for 109 on the opening day of the third Test on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli looked positive on his knock of 22 but fell lbw to Todd Murphy, the third time the off-spinner has claimed the wicket of a star batsman in as many matches.

-- Advertisement --

Former Australian international Mark Waugh says it’s difficult to believe a player of Virat Kohli’s caliber is enduring such a long wait for a Test century.

-- Advertisement --

Former Australia batter Mark Waugh talked about Virat Kohli on Fox Cricket and stated,

“I cannot believe a player of his class has gone that long without a hundred,”

“He’s been in good touch recently, he’s batted well in one-day cricket. I know it’s not Test match cricket, but the signs have been there in his last three innings in Test cricket that he’s actually playing pretty well. He’s middling the ball, he’s watching the ball well, and his defence is strong. He’s just making the odd error and it’s proving costly for him. He hasn’t had a lot of luck. He makes one mistake and he’s out,”

-- Advertisement --

Recently, Virat Kohli has hit three more centuries, all in ODIs suggesting that the drought is indeed over but the struggle in Test cricket continues.

Top 10 wicket keeping gloves-Know finest gloves for cricket game- Buyer’s Guide- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer’s Guide

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Jeswin Aldrin trashed long jump national record with world class distance
Next article
WPL 2023: Top 5 players who could lit up the stage in Women’s Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand Dream11...

Cricket Predictions
soccer balls kreedon

FIFA world cup football: Interesting Story of the footballs from 1930-2022

Football
Budget 2023: Indian Sports Receives Highest Ever Allocation of Rs 3,397.32 Crores | KreedOn

Budget 2023: Indian Sports Receives Highest Ever Allocation of Rs 3,397.32...

News
Odisha Govt to Spend Rs 1,100 Crore for Hosting FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 - KreedOn

Odisha Govt to Spend Rs 1,100 Crore for Hosting FIH Men’s...

Hockey