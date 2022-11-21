Virat Kohli spotted with Anushka Sharma on a trip to Uttarakhand | KreedOn Banter

Monday, November 21, 2022
Virat Kohli spotted with Anushka Sharma on a trip to Uttarakhand

By Sneha Ghosh
Virat Kohli spotted with Anushka Sharma on trip to Uttarakhand
Image Source: Twitter
Former captain Virat Kohli was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika on a trip to Uttarakhand. Despite this being a clandestine trip, many pictures of the celeb couple have surfaced on social media. The pictures of Virat and Anushka visiting Kainchi Dham, Nainital went viral on social media.

Several fan clubs have shared images of Virat and Anushka visiting a temple in Uttarakhand. In one of the pictures, Anushka and Virat can be seen sitting with a fellow devotee at the temple. In another picture, the couple was seen posing with a group of devotees with big smiles and tilaks on their foreheads.

Both Virat and Anushka have been busy with their respective work in the past couple of weeks. Virat Kohli was busy with the T20 World Cup while Anushka was busy with her shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic based on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s life. Anushka will be seen in the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.

Cricket vs Bollywood | Name, Fame & Game

Sneha Ghosh
FIFA World CUP 2022 Qatar Opening Ceremony | Take A Look of A Star-Studded Ceremony
Rishabh Pant hugged Suryakumar from behind, uttered four-word praise

