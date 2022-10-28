King Kohli Scores 1000+ Runs in a Calendar Year Since 2019

- Advertisement -

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli touched a milestone when he crossed 1000 runs in 2022. Kohli accomplished this achievement during his side’s Group 2, Super 12 match against Netherlands of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground. In that match, Virat scored an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls.

This year, Kohli has scored 1,024 runs in 28 matches across 31 innings at an average of 39.38. He made one century and nine half-centuries, with the best score of 122*.

He couldn’t touch the 1000-run mark in years 2020 and 2021, because of his inconsistent form with the bat.

In the year 2020, Kohli made 842 runs in 22 matches across 24 innings at an average of 36.60. He scored seven half-centuries, with the best score of 89. Next year in 2021, he showed some slight improvement and scored 964 runs in 24 matches across 30 innings at an average of 37.07.

