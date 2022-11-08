Virat Kohli revealed MS Dhoni was the only one to reach out to him during struggle period | KreedOn Banter

Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Virat Kohli revealed MS Dhoni was the only one to reach out to him during struggle period

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Virat Kohli revealed MS Dhoni was the only one to reach out during struggle period
Image Source: India Times
Former Indian Captain, Virat Kohli revealed how MS Dhoni was the only one to reach out to him during his struggle period ahead of Asia Cup 2022. MS Dhoni had sent an encouraging and heart-warming text to Kohli writing, ‘when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual, people forget to ask you how you are doing. Virat Kohli revealed how this text by Dhoni had been a blessing.

Kohli said on RCB Podcast to Danish Sait,

“The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni. For me, that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and relationship with someone who is so senior to me. It’s more like a friendship based on a lot of mutual respect, and that’s one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me. It was, ‘when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual, people forget to ask you how you are doing’.”

Kohli further added,

“It hit home to me. I was like, ‘this is it’. I have always been looked at as someone who is very confident, very mentally strong, who can endure any situation and circumstance, find a way, and show us the way. Sometimes, what you realize is that at any given point of time as a human being, you really need to take a couple of steps back and understand how you are doing, how your well-being is.”

Virat Kohli is in great form lately with a strike rate of 138.98 and is the top run-scorer in the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Kohli’s undefeated half-centuries in the 2022 T20 World Cup so far have helped in pushing Team India to the semi-finals. The Men in Blue will play their semi-finals against England in Adelaide on November 10th, 2022.

