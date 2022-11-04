Virat Kohli responds to the laudatory comment of Suryakumar Yadav, Duo display bromance – KreedOn Banter

Friday, November 4, 2022
Virat Kohli responds to the laudatory comment of Suryakumar Yadav, Duo display bromance

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Virat Kohli responds to the laudatory comment of Suryakumar Yadav- KreedOn
Image Source- Th indian Express
Former captain Virat Kohli responded amusingly to the laudatory comment of Suryakumar Yadav in his post on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav commented, “Fire hai” on a post of Virat Kohli with pictures from the Bangladesh match. To which, Virat Kohli responded with another laudatory comment, “Bhau sabse upar #1”.

Image Source-Instagram

The duo has displayed quite some bromance on Instagram lately as they have commented on each other’s posts. Before the T20 World Cup started, Virat Kohli had shared a video of him working out in the gym crediting Suryakumar Yadav for recording it.

Suryakumar Yadav has become the ICC Men’s No. 1 T20I batter while Virat Kohli has become the top run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli also surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup, taking his tally to 1065 runs. 

Both the cricketers are in great form, doing their share of winning the matches. Team India has won 3 out of 4 matches in their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign so far and topped the table of Group 2 with 6 points. Team India will have their next face-off against Zimbabwe on November 6, Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sneha Ghosh
