Virat Kohli responds to the laudatory comment of Suryakumar Yadav, Duo display bromance – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former captain Virat Kohli responded amusingly to the laudatory comment of Suryakumar Yadav in his post on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav commented, “Fire hai” on a post of Virat Kohli with pictures from the Bangladesh match. To which, Virat Kohli responded with another laudatory comment, “Bhau sabse upar #1”.

The duo has displayed quite some bromance on Instagram lately as they have commented on each other’s posts. Before the T20 World Cup started, Virat Kohli had shared a video of him working out in the gym crediting Suryakumar Yadav for recording it.

-- Advertisement --

Suryakumar Yadav has become the ICC Men’s No. 1 T20I batter while Virat Kohli has become the top run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli also surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup, taking his tally to 1065 runs.

Virat Kohli has smashed the most runs at #T20World Cup 2022 while only being dismissed once 😲 Relive how the India sensation climbed to the top spot with 64* against Bangladesh 👉 https://t.co/svxERcZn8b pic.twitter.com/16U3jNNI8k -- Advertisement -- — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Both the cricketers are in great form, doing their share of winning the matches. Team India has won 3 out of 4 matches in their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign so far and topped the table of Group 2 with 6 points. Team India will have their next face-off against Zimbabwe on November 6, Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Read more | Meet the Indian Cricket Coaching Staff: The Heroes Behind The Scenes

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport